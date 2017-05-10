Welcome to life as a teenager, Gosselin kids. Where has the time gone?

Thirteen years ago, Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin welcomed sextuplets, Aaden Gosselin, Alexis Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Hannah Gosselin, Joel Gosselin and Leah Gosselin.

ABC via Getty Images

A lot has certainly changed since then -- Jon and Kate are now divorced -- but the kids still remain the apple of their parents' eyes. Jon told E! News how he celebrated with the newly minted teens.

"I had four of them: Hannah, Leah, Joel and Aaden," he said. "I cooked burgers and hot dogs on the grill and we did presents and played football in the backyard. After that, we did cake and ice cream. It was good."

Jon's girlfriend Colleen Conrad was also there. The reality TV dad-turned-DJ-turned-exotic dancer said he sees his kids "once a week for dinner and every other weekend."

Happy New Year!!! 2017!!! Let's do this!!!! A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

Kate, meanwhile, has custody of the sextuplets, as well as the couple's 16-year-old twins Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin, the rest of the time.

When E! asked Jon what it was like to now have eight teenagers, he said, "It's only been a couple of hours, so we'll see. It's going to be interesting."

On May 9, he took to Instagram to celebrate his children's milestone.

I can't believe my little kids will be 13 tomorrow!!! Happy Birthday Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Collin A post shared by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on May 9, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

"I can't believe my little kids will be 13 tomorrow!!! Happy Birthday Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Collin," he captioned a photo of their birthday cake.

On May 10, Kate, too, took to social media to commemorate the day, sharing a collage of images of the children.

"🎈🎈🎈HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births!," she wrote. "I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I'll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys!"

She continued, "I got six times what I planned on, but I'd NEVER EVER go back! You're the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for 😉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Turning13Today #HappyBirthdayBabies #ILoveYouToTheMoonAndBack100MillionTimes."

A day prior to the sextuplets birthday, Kate shared a picture of a diaper in her hand and got sentimental.

"Sitting in my room with the kids... thinking back to almost 13 years ago. I pulled out this extra small preemie diaper from the NICU..," she said. "I've kept it in my bedside table drawer, wherever we moved...to always remind me of how far we've come!! The kids were awed! 😍 #Almost13 #Preemies #TwentyNineAndFive #TwoAndThreePounds."