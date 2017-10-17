He's a character, all right! Kit Harington was the saddest person ever at a costume party recently, and it was all thanks to his fiance Rose Leslie. Who did he dress up as, you ask? Jon Snow.

The "Game of Thrones" actor revealed that he recently attended a costume party dressed as his own character at the urging of his loving fiance, who got a chuckle out of it.

Fotogramma/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

The actor told Heat magazine, "Recently I went to a 30th birthday party and the theme was 'bad taste.' I was in Aberdeen, and I left it really late to get a costume. So I went to the one costume shop that was open … and the woman who worked there said, 'You know, you really look like the guy from 'Game of Thrones,' and I've got a 'Game of Thrones' outfit."

He continued, "And she pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, 'I won't love you if you don't wear it … You should do it.'"

HBO/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Keep in mind that this wasn't the actual wardrobe he wears on the show, but a costume store version of Jon Snow.

Talk about bad taste!

He said it was "really embarrassing" dressing up as Jon (who, by the way, isn't dead!).

"The people bringing round [hors d'oeuvres] were looking at me, thinking, 'You sad man! You've come dressed as your character.' I think the woman in the shop realized who I was as I was leaving," he said. "But that's even sadder - me going to a fancy dress shop and buying a Jon Snow costume."

Dan Wooller / REX/Shutterstock

Of course, it's unlikely that Kit will be wearing a costume for his nuptials, but there will be plenty of "GOT" friends there. In fact, Kit said that he called a producer and told him that that production schedule needs to be changed so that cast and crew can attend.

"I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" he said, referring to the fact that he and Rose met on the set of the HBO show. "I think for the final season he is so stressed that he's reached that peaceful level. I was like, 'You need to factor in a 'Game of Thrones' wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."