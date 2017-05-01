It seems that Gwyneth Paltrow has made amends with the Met Gala.

The actress famously said just a few years ago that she was "never going again," to the annual meeting of fashion, themed-parties and celebrities. But, a few hours before the Gala on May 1, Gwyneth hinted that she will return to the fete for the first time in four years.

The "Iron Man" star posted an image to Instagram on May 1 from her very first Met in 1995. The youthful Gwyneth wears a white Calvin Klein dress in the snap.

My first ever Met Ball in 1995. #calvinklein #fullcirclemomentcomingup A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 1, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

"My first ever Met Ball in 1995. #calvinklein #fullcirclemomentcomingup," she wrote.

The hashtag has many wondering if she will attend the event honoring Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo.

Gwyn last attended in 2013 when it was a punk theme -- She donned a pink dress that was criticized by many for not fitting the evening's theme.

Afterward, she blasted the event to USA Today. "I'm never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all," she said.

She then doubled down on her Met distaste when she spoke to Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O, telling them about her 2013 experience.

"It sucked," she said. "It seems like it's the best thing in the world, you always think, 'Oh my god, it's gonna be so glamorous and amazing and you're going to see all these people' and then you get there and it's so hot and it's so crowded and everyone's pushing you."