Selena Gomez's Instagram was hacked on Aug. 28 and the perpetrators immediately posted nude photos of her ex Justin Bieber on her account.

Matt Sayles / AP

The pop star deactivated her account moments after the hack.

Variety reported that Selena's official Instagram account posted three paparazzi images of Justin in the buff. The hackers posted an unflattering caption about Justin, and they included their Instagram handles.

"We run da scene," the hackers wrote, according to screen grabs.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Although the images weren't up long before Selena took deactivated the account, many people saw the post, as Selena is the most followed person on the photo-sharing site with 125 million followers. Her Instagram is now back up and running.

The images of Justin aren't new, as they're the same ones that were published in 2015 while he was on vacation in Bora Bora.

Roshan Perera

Justin told Access Hollywood that the published images made him feel "super violated."

"Like, I feel like I can't step outside and feel like I can go outside naked," he said at the time. "Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away."