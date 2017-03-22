Get the tissues ready. On March 6, "Harry Potter" actor Jim Tavare was involved in a serious "head on" car crash in Los Angeles that left him with a broken neck. His beloved 2-year-old dog, Mr. Kippy, was also in the car.

Two weeks after that horrific crash, Jim, who played Tom the Innkeeper in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," was reunited with Mr. Kippy. A video of the emotional reunion was posted to Jim's YouTube channel, and it will melt your heart.

As the video begins, the actor, who suffered a punctured lung, broken neck, 15 fractured ribs, a broken leg and other injuries, can be seen in a wheelchair while being pushed by a nurse.

After being wheeled outside, Mr. Kippy waits Jim with a wagging tail. After recognizing his owner, the excited dog jumps on Jim and begins licking his face. Jim cradles the dog and breaks down in tears.

Music plays throughout the video plays. According to the description on YouTube, the music was performed and dedicated to Jim by Bernard Salles with Orchestre Symphonique du Sud-Ouest.

He continues to pet his adorable dog, wiping away tears from his face with a heavily-bandaged hand. After the initial excitement wears off, Kippy sits on Jim's lap, refusing to budge.

On March 16, following multiple surgeries and two blood transfusions, Jim's wife, Laura, said on Facebook, "Following 15 days in intensive care, last night Jim was moved to a less critical ward. He's awake and doing really well. He says 'Sorry my hands can't type, but thanks guys for all the well wishes. You are all so kind. I'm looking forward to getting out of here, but not looking forward to the medical bills.'"

See Jim's emotional reunion with Mr. Kippy below:

