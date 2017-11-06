Paris Hilton was reportedly one of the many women Harvey Weinstein allegedly tried to lure, a new report states, and he made the moves on her while she was in the women's restroom.

The New York Post's Page Six claims the studio head made a move on her in 2001 at the amfAR Gala near Cannes, France, when she was just 20 years old.

"As soon as Paris arrived, Harvey made a beeline for her and was all over her. He even seemed to be salivating," a source told Page Six. "He used his usual line, 'Come to my office. I want to make movies with you. I can make you a star.''"

Paris gave Harvey the stiff arm, the source said, adding that the moment was so memorable because the disgraced mogul was so aggressive.

At one point, Paris, who was wearing a $750,000 dress with diamonds spelling out words, went to the restroom and Harvey supposedly followed her in.

"He was pushing the door of the stall Paris was inside, demanding she open the door, saying he 'needed to talk to her.' She didn't open the door," the source said. "A male event worker had seen Harvey follow Paris into the ladies' and alerted a security guard, who went into the bathroom and ordered Harvey to leave the women's bathroom."

Harvey resisted the guard's orders.

"At first he refused, saying, 'I'm a friend, it's OK,'" the source said. "Finally, he was muscled out, and guards stood watch over Paris all night to protect her, partly because of her very valuable diamond dress and partly to keep Harvey at bay."

Harvey later led a charity auction at the event and even brought Paris onstage after the restroom encounter.

To date, more than 70 women have made sexual assault or sexual harassment accusations against Harvey. And, it could get worse for Harvey. New York City police have been investigating a claim that Harvey raped "Boardwalk Empire" star Paz de la Huerta twice in recent years, and they are convinced that he did.

Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, who is leading the investigation against Harvey told Vanity Fair on Nov. 3, "I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the NYPD standpoint, we have enough to make an arrest."