Margot Robbie married her longtime boyfriend Tom Ackerley last December, right? Well, a new report claims the couple has actually been secretly married for three years.

WENN.com

The New York Post said that the actress was at the Hamptons International Film Festival recently and was overhead telling a guest that she and Tom had been happily married for years.

"A guest congratulated her on her first-year wedding anniversary. Margot responded, 'It's been three years," a source told Page Six.

Margot and Tom met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama "Suite Française" in France.

Late last year, Australia's Daily Telegraph reported the "Suicide Squad" star and her beau said "I do" at Byron Bay in her native Australia. On Dec. 19, she even posted a photo of her flashing a wedding ring while kissing her man, leading everyone to believe that they had gotten hitched at that time.

The couple's family and fiends also posted on social media last year, all implying that Margot had gotten married. At the time, she was also spotted wearing a t-shirt that said "Say 'I do' Down Under."

Neither Margot nor Tom has commented on the report and her reps don't comment to the Post.