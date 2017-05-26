"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has undergone surgery to repair an undisclosed injury she suffered while competing recently on "Dancing With The Stars."

Many slammed the reality TV star recently when she failed to perform on the "DTWS" finale this past week, thinking she was being a poor sport. Turns out, she was legitimately injured.

TMZ reported that Erika was admitted into the hospital on May 26 to fix an upper body tear she suffered during the show. She originally suffered the injury during a dance in early April, sources told the celebrity website.

Doctors were made aware of the injury shortly after it happened, but the tear was a tightly held secret. "She didn't want to play the sympathy card," TMZ said.

She was eliminated from the show not long after the injury popped up. After that, a doctor told her to stop dancing all together until the problem was surgically fixed. Despite the warning, she did perform in a short dance number with her fellow "DWTS" castmates.

Although she hasn't commented on the exact procedure being done, a source told E!, "She's having it fixed this weekend. She just went in. She'll probably be there a few days."

From the hospital bed on May 26, she posted a photo to her Instagram story in which she said, "This hospital lighting is amazing."