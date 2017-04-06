In her song "XXPEN$IVE," "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne sings, "it's expensive to be me." And that is a very, very accurate statement.

Erika spoke to In Touch about what it takes to be a reality star and a singer, all while participating in "Dancing With The Stars."

"I have a lot going on in my life," she said. "You just make it work."

It certainly doesn't hurt that she has a large bank account to tap into to, indeed, make it work. When asked how much it costs to be her, Erika told the mag, "It's a lot, maybe $40,000 a month on clothes, shoes, and accessories."

She contends, "But it's all for work. I'm on television, this is what I do for a living," she says. "It's part of the job."

The likable TV star said she also gets Botox three times a year, but doesn't know how much it actually costs.

Over time, she's developed a thick skin pertaining to people's thoughts about both her pricey lifestyle and her husband, attorney Thomas Girardi, who is 77 years old.

"People can call em whatever they want. It's my life and I know the truth at the end of the day," the 45-year-old said. "I don't care what people say. The older you get, the more comfortable you get in your own skin. That takes time, though."

She and Thomas have been married for 18 years. The secret, she says, is to "marry someone you like and respect and you think is intelligent and someone you like to talk to."