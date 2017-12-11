Nick Jonas was one of the last people to know that he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

He eventually found out, but it didn't come via a phone call or from monitoring social media. He found out from a friend who knocked on his door.

"My wake up call this morning was one of my friends banging on my door because I wasn't answering my phone," he told E! News. "He handed me his phone and at first I feared that something was wrong, but then it was my manager telling me the news and I freaked out. I was like a ten-year-old child who just got a new Gameboy."

Once he eventually found out that he'd been nominated for Best Original Song (for the song "Home" in "Ferdinand") Nick said he spent the day "trying to enjoy every second and every feeling."

Those closest to him couldn't help but get excited for his nomination either.

"I had calls from the director of 'Ferdinand,' Carlos Saldanha, who is just so amazing," said Jonas. "Then from my dad, and I had like five missed calls from my manager. My first couple of calls were to my parents and my brothers and some other friends. It was really exciting."

The song, Nick told E!, means a lot to him because it was the first song he wrote for his family.

"The theme for the song was the idea of home being the place we feel most accepted and loved," he said. "Home being your family, your friends, your loved ones. When I started thinking about that it was sort of like an outpouring. I don't know that I have actually ever written a song about my family before, and so for the first one to be recognized in this way is great."