John Stamos and his fiance Caitlin McHugh have a baby on the way, but he already has daddy instincts... Just ask his "son."

ABC via Getty Images

Shortly after the "Full House" star announced that he's going to be a daddy in real life, his TV son on "Full House" and "Fuller House" Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit told E! News, "I recently heard the news about John and Caitlin's baby on the way. A huge congratulations! He is going to be a great father. I mean, look at me, I turned out great."

Blake played twin Nicky Katsopolis the two incarcerations of the show, as did his brother Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit.

Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

In speaking to People magazine about the pregnancy, Stamos said, "I will be a fun dad. I've been practicing for a long time. I've done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I'll probably just do all that stuff."

FayesVision/WENN.com

Caitlin spoke to the mag about the moments she told John she was carrying his child.

"The look on John's face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," she said. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn't sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"

John and Caitlyn announced on Oct. 22 that they had gotten engaged while at Disneyland.

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

"The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it's the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway," John told People of the engagement. "So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, 'You better!'"

The couple, for now, is keeping mum on the gender of their baby.