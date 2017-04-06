Iggy Azalea has been putting in a lot of work twerking -- and it shows!

The rapper recently filmed a music video for her new song "Mo Bounce," and it saw her constantly moving and shaking her bon bon.

"I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song," she said, according to The Sun.

"It's a lot," she said of getting in shape. "I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed."

The filming, she said, was quite grueling, especially since she's not a natural at shaking her booty. She actually took classes to try to perfect her rump shaking.

"It just has to come naturally," she told a New Zealand radio station. "I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff."

While in "class," her coach even gave her some tips for being a grade A booty bouncer.

"My teacher was like 'I really suggest you take yoga' and I didn't know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do," she said.

To be fair, Iggy always seems to be in shape, just maybe not in rump-shaking shape. Her competitive spirit, she once said, helps keep her body tight.

"I am very competitive, which is why I have had success in music," she told Rockstar Health and Fitness in 2013, "and if I play a sport, I want to kick someone's butt. That's why I love to play tennis-which is my favorite sport-and it includes a lot of running."