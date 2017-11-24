Singer Jaimie Ciero is suing Disney, along with Idina Menzel and Demi Lovato, for allegedly stealing from his song "Volar" for music in the animated mega-hit "Frozen," TMZ is reporting.

Ciero says that his song, which translates to "Fly" in Spanish, was the inspiration for the unforgettable smash "Let It Go," which Idina recorded as part of the cast of "Frozen" and Demi covered for the film's soundtrack.

Ciero recorded "Volar" back in 2008. The tune made the global rounds, which the singer refers to as "a huge international success reaching millions of listeners and landing on numerous charts of the most popular, top-performing songs."

While there are possible similarities between the two songs, are there enough to make a strong case?

According to TMZ, Ciero claims that the striking similarities are note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production and textures.

Ciero is reportedly looking to get in on some of the movie's profits and all that entails. ("Frozen" made $1.3 billion at the box office, and is one of the top grossing movies of all time.)

The "Frozen" soundtrack, which features 10 original songs, was written by married duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Though "Volar" has been on YouTube since 2011, two years before "Frozen" debuted, it hasn't quite reached the same number of views.

In 2014, "Frozen" won the Academy Award for best animated feature and the Oscar for best original song for "Let It Go."

"Let It Go" co-writer Robert Lopez is the youngest of only 12 people to have achieved EGOT status for winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. He accomplished the feat in just a decade -- years faster than his 11 peers.