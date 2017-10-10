Jackie Chan's estranged daughter, Etta Ng, has come out as gay.

The 17 year old posted a photo on Instagram last week in front of a rainbow flag. She captioned the image, "#lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous."

She later confirmed that she in a relationship with social media influencer Andi Autumn.

"I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity," Etta said. "People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I've grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realize that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me. Thankfully I've grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance."

Andi has also taken to social media to address the romance and gush about her love, saying she's "never met anyone like" Etta.

"She has given me a chance to fully express the running thoughts in my head. No judgements, just understanding," Andi said. "Everything was against us. We've been pushed down again and again but its worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side."

She added, "We've encountered a lot of discrimination from family, friends, and the Hong Kong society. We are living in such an international city and yet so many people have their minds closed off. But none of it matters when I know every morning your going to be next to me. I love you."

Andi later thanked her 106,000 Instagram followers for being supportive of the relationship.

Jackie and his daughter have no relationship. Etta was born in 1999 after the actor had an affair with Elaine Ng, a beauty and pageant queen. When Etta was born, she was dubbed "Little Dragon Girl."

In 2015, Etta said of Jackie, "He is my biological father but he is not in my life. He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father."