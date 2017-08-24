The not-so-secretive romance between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx isn't slowing down, even though neither of them wants to admit it's actually going on.

On Aug. 22, the actor was spotted driving into Katie's gated community in Los Angeles with a bag of sweets in tow, The Daily Mail claims. The report, published on Aug. 24, says that Katie's 11-year-old daughter, Suri, was also home to join her mom and her long-rumored beau.

Earlier in the day, the actress and here mini-me daughter were photographed in Calabasas while doing some back-to-school shopping. Jamie was not present for the girls' day excursion.

Later, though, the Daily Mail said Jamie was seen in the same area picking up frozen yogurt, which he took to his lady's home, presumably to share with Katie and Suri.

Jamie and Katie were first spotted dancing together in August 2013 at a party in New York, which came a year after she divorced Tom Cruise. Since then, they've been rumored to have taken part in a ton of secret rendezvous. In 2014, the New York Post said she flew private (as to not draw attention) to California to stay with Jamie at his home around the Grammys. They also reportedly hooked up during Super Bowl weekend in 2014, but appeared separately at the game. A New Year's meet-up in Miami was also rumored.

Fast forward to 2015, where it was revealed that Katie says those three magic words to him -- you know: "I love you." She also reportedly wore a disguise to meet up with him in secret in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reported.

"Oh come on, you guys have been trying to get that to stick for three years," Jamie responded to a paparazzo's question about how things were going with Katie in 2015, saying the two were "just friends."

In June 2016, Jamie's pal, former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Claudia Jordan, seemed to confirm the relationship on the Allegedly podcast.

"[He's a] good friend of mine. He is very happy with her," Claudia said when asked about the status of Jamie's romance with Katie. "I like that he seems very happy."

However, less than 24 hours after making the comments, Claudia backtracked and said she "misspoke."

"I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I've never seen them together, he's never told me he's dating her."

Since that 2013 party, the duo has been very careful not to be photographed together over the years, but one eye-eagled fan snapped them at dinner in April.

Look who I spotted on a date night 💅🏽 @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today😌 #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Where there's smoke...