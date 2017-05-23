Celeb chef Jamie Oliver is hoping to 86 his beef with longtime rival Gordon Ramsay.

While speaking to Women's Day, Jamie said he said he now finds his long running feud to be "pathetic."

"Gordon has been fairly horrible to me over the years and I did used to bite," he said. "Now I just shut up and take it. A bit of drama is always good for some PR."

He added, "Competition is healthy. It's good to have that kind of rivalry."

Tony Oudot/WENN

The two have been at odds since 2009 after the "Hell's Kitchen" star criticized the Australian TV personality's looks. Jamie told The Sun at the time, "Aussies aren't forgiving. Once you're gone, you're gone... It's never good to criticize a woman, especially when they're loved by their country and you do it on national television."

Gordon came back at Jamie a month later, saying, "Jamie's a one-pot wonder.... Everything kind of gets mixed in — hands in. It's a very different style to me. He sticks it in the oven, comes back three hours later and it's done."

MediaPunch / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Over the years they've bashed each other's restaurants and each other's food, as well.

Now, though, Jamie admits that he helped stoke the fire, but says he's no longer interested in participating in the feud and doesn't plan to take any more swipes at his nemesis.

"Our kids are around the same age and they don't need to see their dads slagging each other off," he said. "It's pathetic."