Congrats are in order! "Jane the Virgin" star Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily, have welcomed their second child.

Getty Images

Emily gave birth to a son named Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni on Wednesday, Oct. 18. People reports that their second child weighed in at 8 lbs., 7 oz and measured 21.5 inches in length. Maxwell joins their two-year-old daughter Maiya.

"Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni came into this world on Wednesday and showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size … again," the couple shared on Instagram.

"Maiya is so excited to have a baby brother and is already helping change his diapers and giving him tons of kisses," Emily continued in the Instagram photo of their new bundle of joy with his daddy. "We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful."

Justin posted a photo with the same caption, but his was of Emily with their son.

The actor is known for being effusive about his family on the social media platform. On International Women's Day, he posted a photo from Maiya's birth.

"This moment is perhaps the single greatest, and transformative moment of my life. This is the moment I realized the sheer power, strength, and resilience of the feminine. This is the moment I touched the miracle of life. This is the moment I realized how small I am, and how infinite our design is," he wrote. "This is the moment I realized that birth and death are actually the same - depending on what side you're on. This is the moment I fell madly in love with my wife...again. This is the moment I fell madly in love with my daughter. This is the moment I became a man. And it's all because of women."