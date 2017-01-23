It's nearly go time for Jenelle Evans!

The "Teen Mom 2" star is due to give birth to her third child in less than a week, and she's showing off her bare baby bump on social media in the lead up to the big day.

"Happy and healthy!," her boyfriend, David Eason, captioned a shot on Sunday, Jan. 22 of her belly getting measured while at a doctor's appointment.

Happy and healthy! A photo posted by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

The reality TV responded to the photo on Twitter, saying, "That's one BIG belly! 💕 she's taking over my body!!!!!"

Just prior to David's photo, Jenelle shared a photo of her bump (this time with clothes covering her tummy).

"39 weeks, 7 day countdown has started ! 🎀🍼👼 #TheBump #BabyGirl," she captioned the snap.

39 weeks, 7 day countdown has started ! 🎀🍼👼🏼 #TheBump #BabyGirl A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:04am PST

Jenelle is already the mother to 7-year-old son Jace and 2-year-old son Kaiser.

In August 2016, Jenelle formally announced via social media that she was expecting a girl. "Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason," she wrote at the time. The news of the pregnancy wasn't exactly a surprise. A month prior, her secret had leaked out in a police report that stemmed from a small auto accident that David was involved in.

"The passenger in vehicle #1 stated that she is at least (10) weeks pregnant and complained of abdominal pain," a police report of the incident said. "She was transported for treatment to [a local hospital]."

Many people blasted her at the time for getting pregnant by a third different man.

I've never been this happy in my life. @easondavid88 , you are my one and only. Thank you for being there for me from steaming my dress 5 mins before we leave to unbuckling my heels and taking off my shoes. I've realize it's the little things you do that make me admire you the most. Thank you for bringing this gorgeous light into my world and making it brighter everyday for the better. I love you David Eason. 💕💋 #RelationshipGoalsMet #VMA #PreggoStyle A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 28, 2016 at 9:31pm PDT

"These are only some hate comments I have been receiving since yesterday," she said on Instagram. "I don't understand what is 'disappointing' or 'sad' ?! Why not ask if I'm ok from the car accident?! Why not be concerned about my health?! I want privacy."

She continued, "All of you disgust me. It's all about gossip these days... Funny someone else comes out with news they are pregnant and the world is overjoyed. And everyone wonders why I'm so private lately?! Because all of you are up my a-- and so nosey it's unbelievable."