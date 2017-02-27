Jennifer Aniston took the bling game to a new level at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

To accessorize her award's show look, in addition to her stunning Atelier Versace dress, the actress donned two custom pieces by Lorraine Schwartz, including emerald-cut diamond earrings with 100 carats of diamonds and a 20-carat Golconda diamond ring.

The actual retail price of her bling: $10.7 million.

Jen's earrings ($9.5 million) almost went unseen as her hair covered them for most of the evening, including her emotional introduction to the annual In Memoriam segment of the Oscars (Jen teared up while remembering Bill Paxton, who passed just a day before the ceremony).

Interestingly, Jen has said in the past that diamonds aren't exactly her best friend. In 2015, she spoke about her 8-carat diamond ring from then-fiancé, now-husband Justin Theroux with the New York Times.

"It's a rock, I know," she said. "He rocked it up. It took me a while to get used to it. I'm not a diamond girl. I'm more Indian jewelry and stuff."

You wouldn't know it from Sunday's baubles. And, many thought her look, as a whole, was one of Jen's sexiest looks to date.

One thing she probably didn't anticipate, though, was leaving the Oscars without her sunglasses, which she gave to an unsuspecting tourist at Jimmy Kimmel's urging.

"Jen do you have a wedding gift to give them? Maybe you could give them something from your purse," Jimmy said after discovering a tourist couple who unknowingly crashed the Oscars was getting married this year. "Maybe you could give them those sunglasses. You don't need those. It's dark."

The sunglasses, by the way, are reportedly made by Jason Wu and cost $525 -- but that exact pair is likely going for a lot more on Ebay right now, if you catch our drift.