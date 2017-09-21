The late Jerry Lewis completely shut out six of his children from having any part of his estate.

The Blast obtained the comedian's Last Will and Testament, which was executed in 2012. It firmly states that his kids -- Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Cristopher Lewis -- are entitled to nothing upon his death.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

In fact, he appears to be of clear mind while writing that he was "intentionally" leaving the kids and their descendants out of the will, stating that they should get nothing. "They shall receive no benefits," he said of his six kids with ex-wife Patti Palmer, whom he was married to for 36 years.

Joseph died of a drug overdose in 2009. Jerry passed away on Aug. 19 of heart failure at the age of 91.

The Blast says that Jerry left his estate to SanDee, his widow, and adds that next in line to be beneficiary is their 25-year-old daughter Danielle, whom they adopted 1992.

News Pictures/WENN.com

It was around the time of the adoption that Jerry reportedly disconnected completely from his six children, especially Ronald. In fact, according to a report by the Daily Beast shortly after Jerry's death, a spokeswoman said that Jerry only had five sons, swearing she never heard of a son named Ronnie, despite the fact he was in many family photos and can be see in YouTube clips singing with his father.

A friend of Jerry's said that Ronnie "disowned the entire family" years ago. It's also been alleged that Jerry had a love child, a daughter, who is homeless in Philadelphia. She was not listed in the will.