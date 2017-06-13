The awkward non-hug between Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha is a work of art... literally.

Australian street artist Lush took to a wall in Melbourne to immortalize the moment in graffiti art and, much like the awkward video of the actual moment, the picture has gone viral.

@jerryseinfeld "No thanks." @iiswhoiis : 😭 Photo by : @its_mike_larry A post shared by lushsux (@lushsux) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

The inspiration for the street art stems from a June 5 video in which the singer approached the TV icon during an on-camera interview and told him she loved him while asking for a hug.

"No thanks," he said.

"Please," Kesha said.

Jerry shot back, "No thanks."

"A little one?" Kesha asked.

"Yeah, no thanks," he said, remaining firm and backing away.

Jerry later explained why he shunned the singer, simply saying that he didn't know who she was.

"I'm 63, I don't know every pop star! I don't know everyone," he told Extra.

"I was in the middle of an interview, it was a little off," he said. "When you get to be my age and you've done a couple of things, you have your own reality, and my reality, I don't hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello... A hug is not first moment [between] two humans. I have a borderline harassment case here!"

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

He said he and Kesha met backstage a few moments later and they laughed it off.

Capture Pix/REX/Shutterstock

"She was very nice about it," he said, "we laughed about it."