"Jersey Shore" alum Deena Cortese got hitched!

She and longtime love Christopher Buckner tied the knot on Saturday, October 28, at the Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey.

But, it wouldn't be a party without the rest of her MTV cast mates there, right?

Thankfully, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Jenny "JWoww"Farley, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino were all there to celebrate with Deena.

"Crew back together for Deena's Wedding," Snooki captioned a group photo with the bride and groom on Instagram. "I LOVE YOU MAMA MEATBALL!!!"

Crew back together for Deena’s Wedding! I LOVE YOU MAMA MEATBALL!!! @deenanicolemtv💞 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Mike, who brought his girlfriend Lauren Pesce along, made sure to get a boys-only pic.

MVP 🇮🇹 @deenanicolemtv Wedding !! 🎉🕺 A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

And, one with his "Jersey Shore" girls, Snooki and Sammi.

#justacoupleofbucks @deenanicolemtv Wedding!! 👰🏻 A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

He even made sure that his GF Lauren wasn't totally left out of the reunion. She hopped in for one of the photo ops with the old crew reunited.

Werkkkk A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Overall, it seemed like quite the special day for Deena, who had JWoww in happy tears for most of the night.

"Every time I say that I'm done crying at Deena's wedding, something adorable happens and I start crying again," she gushed in an Instagram video.

One particularly sentimental element of the wedding: Deena had a piece of her late father's shirt sewed into her wedding dress to honor him.

Congratulations, meatball!