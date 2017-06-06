Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard are due to welcome their second child in July, but they've already cleared one big hurdle. They've already picked out a name.

D Dipasupil / Getty Images North America

On June 6, the duo took to their blog to tell their fans, "We are so excited to announce the name of Baby Dillard #2! Samuel Scott Dillard. We can't wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!"

The duo also shared a picture of the themselves with their firstborn, 2-year-old son Israel David Dillard.

In December, the reality TV stars announced that they were expecting their second child.

"Children really are a wonderful blessing from God," the pair told People magazine. "Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!"

@jillmdillard / Instagram

Jill added that when it comes to parenting, "You learn things as you go along. We're far from mastering any skill of parenting, but we do pick up on little tips here and there from Derick's mom, my mom. We're always asking questions of other people."

The "Counting On" stars had been in Central America for an extended period of time for long-term missionary work.

In 2014 after tying the knot, Jill told ABC that she wanted a big family, much like the large family she grew up in.

"Both of us want as many kids as God will give us," she said. "My parents have kept popping them out so we'll see how [our] fertility is! We'll just see what God brings along and it's exciting."