When Jon Gosselin makes his stripping debut next week, you will be seeing all of him, but also less of him.

He has been on a pretty strict diet, it turns out.

"I lost weight. I lost 25 pounds -- for my health, too," the former reality star told the New York Post's Page Six on March 27. "I have hereditary high blood pressure. So I started dieting. My girlfriend is a nurse practitioner. I just try to be healthy."

He'll take off his clothes on April 1, which happens to be his 40th birthday.

"It's the last episode in my 30s and the first episode in my 40s," the father of eight said of his exotic turn, which will take place at Dusk Nightclub in Caesars Atlantic City.

"I work at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I'm a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion. I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome," Jon told ET recently.

He will be performing in the nightclub's "Men Untamed Revue Show."

Jon told Page Six that he's not nervous to take it off, equating it to wearing a swimsuit on TV.

Asked what music he plans on dancing to, Jon said, "I always think about Tupac's 'Changes'… if you listen to the words it really professes a lot of things. Part of me is Bobby Brown 'My Prerogative.' Because it my prerogative! It's not anyone else's business."

His kids, he also said, aren't in the dark on his latest turn of events.

"My kids know everything that's gonna go on," he said. "I cleared it with them before I did anything … I told them the whole marketing plan. They're teenagers now. They understand this stuff."