Judge Judy is looking to break the bank with her popular legal TV show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Judith Sheindlin, otherwise known by "Judge Judy," is quietly shopping around reruns of her show and her asking price is through the roof.

For her catalog, she's hoping to pocket $200 million.

Judy is already extremely well off, making a reported $47 million a year in annual salary for CBS show. The 74-year-old judge is now offering more than just her rulings, but she wants a lot more, too. The new report says her most recent negotiation includes the rights to her library of reruns, which spans 21 seasons.

The sassy judge's team believes that her brand will only increase in the coming years and they've been pitching her extensive catalog to distributors and studios.

While there's a bit of a hung jury among industry insiders who wonder whether she's worth the steep price, there is no arguing her popularity. Not only is Judy a best selling author three-times over, her show still averages 10 million viewers daily.

"The company didn't necessarily think [the library] was that valuable," a source told The Hollywood Reporter. "There had been some tire-kicking over the years with either cable or [subscription video on demand] people to see if anyone wanted her shows, and I don't think the response was overwhelmingly big."

Another insider said, "Is it sellable? Yes. Is it sellable for hundreds of millions of dollars? I don't think so... But I always go back to Ted Turner. Everybody said he'd lost his mind when he paid $1.5 billion or whatever he paid for the MGM library, and then he created two networks out of it and all of a sudden he was a genius."