Alan Thicke's widow, Tanya Callau, has long said that she has no intention of fighting the prenuptial agreement she signed in 2005, despite two of the late actor's sons saying otherwise. And, on Sept. 14, a judge agreed with her, saying she has shown no signs of trying to challenge the prenup.

The issue isn't totally dead in the water, as the judge said Robin Thicke and his brother, Brennan, could file a new petition, but would "need more specifics," TMZ reported.

Robin and Brennan's lawyer hinted that the men would indeed file a new petition because they believe that, in addition to the prenup, there are other issues involving Alan's estate that need to be decided.

In May, Robin and Brennan, filed legal documents claiming that Tanya was overreaching and trying to nullify her prenuptial agreement and get more from her late husband's estate.

In July, Tanya filed her own legal documents in which she claims that she's not trying to fight the prenup and that Alan's kids know that she's not trying to challenge it.

Alan's widow reportedly signed the prenup four days before their 2005 wedding without a lawyer present. The prenup reportedly gives Tanya 25 percent of Alan's ranch, a right to live there and some of his other assets. She says that's all she wants -- no more, no less.

The battle between Tanya and the boys has taken several turns. In May, she claimed that Alan's sons were only going after her and trying to tarnish her name because she won't let them start a pot farm on their deceased dad's property. The boys have previously said that Tanya threatened to go to the tabloids and trash them if they didn't give her what she wanted from her late husband's estate, which sits on 11 acres near Santa Barbara, California.

The boys filed a lawsuit on May 16 in Los Angeles County Superior Court about the estate, saying they have "no choice but to bring this petition to honor the memory of their father, protect his legacy, and prevent his testamentary intentions from being undermined by avarice and overreaching of his third wife, Tanya Callau."

Tanya was with Alan for 17 years prior to his death, and they were married for 11 of those years.