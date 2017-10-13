So, things are heating up between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, right? Right?

Well, that depends on whom you're asking.

Splash News

The 34-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Lionel Richie's 19-year-old daughter have been linked since the Cannes Film Festival in May. For months they denied that they were dating. That was until recently when they began sharing images of each other on social media and were even spotting kissing in Miami.

Splash News

"From Scott's side, it's not serious. From Sofia's side it is," a source close to Sofia told E! News about the seriousness of the romance.

The source added, "She calls Scott her boyfriend and they spend as much time as they can together. Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much. She has actually been really good for him."

Since they were first linked in France, the couple has spent time together in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Miami, Las Vegas and Mexico.

"They have traveled a lot, but they also do normal things like get coffee or go shopping. They are mellow together and just really enjoy being low key," the source said. "He has spoiled her by taking her on a few amazing trips and she has loved that. They have experienced a lot together and had some fun adventures in a short time."

Picture Perfect / Splash News

Neither has officially commented on their relationship status, but in September, a separate source told E! that Sofia thinks Scott could be the one for her.

"He is taking care of her and that's exactly what she loves," the source said. "Sofia has been interested in him for a long time. She feels like she knows a different side of him and that they are good for each other. She is falling hard and thinks this is the real thing."