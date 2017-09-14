Marilyn Manson has won a slew of awards in his lifetime and has been nominated for four Grammys, but Justin Bieber feels that he made the rocker "relevant again."

Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP

Yes, Justin actually said that to Marilyn's face. Needless to say, that comment didn't sit well with the "Sweet Dreams" singer.

A bizarre feud between the two actually started last year when Justin put out a t-shirt that had the rocker's face and name on it. Justin even claimed that Marilyn gave him permission to use his likeness on the shirt, which retailed for $195 at Barneys. On the shirt, designed by Fear of God, were the words, "Bigger than Satan … Bieber."

"Thank you Marilyn Manson for signing off on the 'Bigger than Satan' x Justin Bieber tee," Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for understanding our approach and re-interpretation of your vision...never would of thought printing on my vintage t-shirt collection would take us this far!"

Marilyn said he never signed off on it.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, the shock rocker said The Biebs was already wearing the shirt when they first met.

"He said to me, 'I made you relevant again.' Bad mistake to say to me," Marilyn said. "He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, 'yo yo bro!' and touches you when he's talking. I'm like, you need to stand down."

VISP / GSI

Eventually, he said he got the proceeds from the shirt that featured his face.

He said, "They didn't even fight, they were just like, 'yea, we already know, we did wrong, so here's the money.'"

To add a little insult to injury, Marilyn said Justin was playing in Los Angeles the day after their meeting and told the 23-year-old he'd come perform "Beautiful People" with him. Marilyn, though, never had any intention of showing up.

"[Justin] believed that I'd show up, because he was that stupid," Marilyn said.