Many powerful democrats want Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager to be running more than just musical careers -- they want him running California.

FilmMagic

TMZ reported on Aug. 22 that several key Democratic fundraisers want Scooter Braun to throw his hat into the ring and have already approached him about a gubernatorial bid. Scooter has not commented on the report or his political aspirations.

Political operatives, the report states, think that current candidates Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa "are flawed."

Scooter, who also manages Kanye West, Usher and Carly Rae Jepsen, has been getting more involved politically over the years, and was heavily involved in Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Brian To/WENN.com

In August 2015, he hosted an event for Hillary at his home, and that guest list included Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Tom Hanks, John Travolta and Jeffrey Katzenberg, among other Hollywood heavyweights. The party reportedly raised $1 million.

Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

In July he blasted President Trump for his attempt to repeal and place Obamacare.

"Today the president disrespected those who have had more courage than he ever did. Today millions are living in fear of losing their healthcare with no plan in site," he wrote on Instagram. "Today someone probably just a few miles from YOU right now is standing over a hospital bed praying someone they love recovers and makes it back to them. I know Pop culture is fun and amazing and interesting and I of all people am grateful for how it has changed my life...but it isn't nor should it ever be our priority."

The grassroots movement for Scooter to be California's CEO began after his well-received speech at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert to raise money for the victims of the terror attack.

"There's definitely interest from the Democratic Party," TMZ said.