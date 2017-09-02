She got it from her mama -- and she's proud about it too!

Kaia Gerber donned a black hoodie with a topless photo of her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, printed on the back during dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Aug. 31.

Both Cindy and her husband, entrepreneur Rande Gerber, were on hand as their daughter -- who turns 16 on Sept. 3 -- paid tribute to her mom with her sartorial selection.

The shot featured on the hoodie is one of the 51-year-old beauty's iconic Guess Jeans advertisements: She can be seen wearing denim short shorts with her wind-swept hair cascading across her shoulders at a beachy setting.

(The Crawford Cotton Hoodie is part of Re/Done's capsule collection designed in partnership with Cindy and is available for pre-order at Barneys.com for $260.)

The burgeoning model -- who's already posed for some of the biggest names in the fashion industry -- opened up to Teen Vogue earlier this summer about the moment she realized her mother was different.

"I think it was only on my eighth birthday, at Disneyland, that I started to understand what was going on," said Kaia. "I wanted to take pictures with the princesses, and everyone wanted to take pictures with her!"

She also opened up about the way she's been raised, saying that, "My parents have always taught me to be myself and to follow my instincts."

"They also say that you should never let what other people do affect what you want to do," she continued. "It changes everything when you accept who you are and you don't try to change yourself."

Kaia took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of herself and her look-alike mom.

"can u tell we're related ?" she asked in the caption.

Absolutely!