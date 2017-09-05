Kaia Gerber knows her way around the runway, but she's now hitting the streets. The model is the newest driver on the roads in California.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia's mom, announced the news on social media, sharing a pic of her 16-year-old daughter celebrating in blue camo pants and a red hoodie.

"Baby driver. Congrats on passing your driver's test @KaiaGerber!," she wrote.

Kaia also celebrated the occasion by letting the Instagram world know she is ready to take to the streets.

"We've got a licensed driver on our hands. (Stay off the road.)," she said on her Instagram story.

The family was a bit sentimental about the moment, too. On Sept. 3, Cindy posted a throwback pic of her and Kaia in all white.

"Happy 16th birthday @KaiaGerber! Love this pic of us by @PatrickDemarchelier," Cindy said. "Your first time in @VogueMagazine, but I'm pretty sure not your last! Hope all your wishes come true — love you always!"

Her dad, Rande Gerber, also took to Instagram to post an adorable throwback photo of him giving Kaia a piggyback ride. He also posted a recent photo of her on his back.

"Then and now and always," he said. "Happy bday to my sweet 16 yr old girl."

It's shaping up to be quite the year for the gorgeous girl. Later this month she is set to walk the runway at her first New York Fashion Week.