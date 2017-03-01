The doggie-mommy bond that Kate Upton has with her pooch is awfully adorable.

While getting her hair done, the Sports Illustrated model decided it was time to chat with her beloved dog, Harley, so she pulled out her phone and FaceTimed the boxer.

"Yes I FaceTime with my dog... @harleyupton_ #boxersofinstagram," she captioned the funny post (and yes, Harley has his own Instagram page, too).

Harley stares blankly at the camera while his mom can be seen wearing a sweatshirt and getting curls in her hair in the bottom right corner.

This isn't the first time Harley has made an appearance on Kate's social media. Just two weeks before their FaceTime chat, Kate shared an image of her hugging her dog.

"Harley hugs #setlife," she said.

Prior to that, she shared an image of them on a ski trip in which she called Harley her "man crush."

The dog is also often seen with Kate and her fiance, baseball stud Justin Verlander.

Back to reality ✈️ #familytravelday #itookjustinssunglasses 👓 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Harley appears to vacation often with Kate and Justin, as he's been seen joining them on golf courses, ski trips and even in California's wine country.

#winedog @harleyupton_ (I forgot his account password so his instagram has been suffering lol) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:01pm PST

The three-time cover model for the SI Swimsuit issue often posted images of Justin, as well. But, it was her recent comments about their sex life on "Watch What Happens Live" that made headlines.

"There's no sex before a game," she said. "What I've just found out is, if he plays too well, there's no sex after, either. What a buzzkill for me!"