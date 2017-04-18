She's a top tier model for a reason, folks. Kate Upton flaunted her famous curves on Instagram on April 18 while in paradise.

The Sports Illustrated cover model is on a dream vacation in Turks and Caicos with her fiance, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander (who is a very lucky man).

Kate showed off her curvaceous body while standing in the ocean and rocking a blue bikini.

#turksandcaicos #funinthesun A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

"#turksandcaicos #funinthesun," she captioned the shot of her holding her hair back while donning sunglasses.

A day prior, she shared a fun Boomerang video of her and Justin jumping into the pool.

Cannonball challenge #offday #splashzone @justinverlander 🌞🐠🌊 A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 17, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

"Cannonball challenge #offday #splashzone," she wrote.

The vacation looks awfully relaxing for the couple. Justin also took to social media to share a few videos from the luxurious locale.

Working on my tipping. #nooffdays A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

"Working on my tipping. #nooffdays," he captioned a video of him drinking a beer in the pool.

#fisharefriendsandfood A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

He later shared an funny video from the dinner table in which he placed tongs in the pool of a cooked fish. While moving the fish's mouth with the tongs, he said, "Eat me." He used the hashtag "fish are friends and food."

In early 2016, Kate and Justin got engaged, although they kept the engagement secret for a while.

Kate broke the happy news to E! News in May, saying, "I'm really excited, he asked me right before the [baseball] season started so we've been keeping it on the down low for quite a while, so I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world!"

Still, they're in no hurry to rush to the altar.

"We are getting married. That's about as much as we know," the model told E! News in January. "We don't even know where yet."