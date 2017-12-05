Crash and burn! Katharine McPhee quickly found out that she was not welcome after trying to crash a wedding in Mexico.

Getty Images

The actress was with her producer pal Hilary Shor in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend when they tried to become a part of a wedding. The bride, though, wasn't about to let that happen, and she kicked the two women out.

The New York Post's Page Six cited several videos posted to Hilary's Instagram stories feed. The report said that in one video Kat says, "What bride does her own wedding security? If you're doing your own security, you have a problem."

In other videos apparently tiled "dead bride #rude bride" and "loser bride bouncer," the women continued to discuss their ouster. "I was ready to show some serious moves," Kat said while in bed, later saying, "Hi everyone, it's late-night shenanigans."

Kat's pal, whose credits include "Lee Daniels' The Butler" and "Children of Men," captioned a video, "Rise above the rude bride. She should be so lucky to dance with me, I got moves."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six said Hilary's Instagram account was public, but she made it private after the newspaper contacted her for comment on the videos and failed wedding crash.

"It was tongue-in-cheek. Katherine did not say anything like that," she allegedly told the Post reporter. "Do not run that, it's not true."