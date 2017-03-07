When they split, Katy Perry vowed that she and Orlando Bloom would continue to remain friends. Turns out, that wasn't just lip service.

A source tells E! News that the two "still text and talk." Communication isn't only happening digitally, either, as the source said the former duo has also spent time together since ending their 10-month relationship last week.

The actor is "cool" with Katy, the source said.

Friends believe that a reconciliation could happen in the future, just not now.

"He is just not ready for a serious relationship, but getting back together with Perry is not out of the question," the source tells E!. "He cares deeply for Perry and they have a very carefree dynamic with each other. They are both free spirits."

On Feb. 28, 2017, reps for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced that the stars were "taking respectful, loving space at this time."

The news came as a surprise to many fans of the couple, who started dating in January 2016, as they were seen together as recently as Oscars on Feb. 26. Just one day before confirming the split Orlando also posted a video of himself playing with Katy's dog, Butters.

"HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️," Katy tweeted as news of the breakup was being reported. "U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘"

After the split, a source close to Katy told People magazine that the "California Girls" singer wasn't thinking long-term when she began the romance with Orlando.

"It was never really supposed to be serious between them," the source said. "When it first started, she was basically like, 'This will be fun for now.'"

One of Orlando's friends told the mag that the actor "was not in the mindset to settle down."