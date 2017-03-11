Is Keith Urban giving Nicole Kidman an ultimatum about her career? A report claims the country superstar is tired of playing second fiddle. Gossip Cop looked into the story.

A headline in the current edition of OK! declares, "Keith To Nicole: It's Movies Or Me!" The accompanying article says, "They may pack on PDA while cameras are flashing, but a friend says that Nicole Kidman has become 'so obsessed' with her career that behind closed doors, the Lion star's union with hubby Keith Urban is far from picture-perfect."

"Keith is fed up with Nicole parading him around from one red carpet to the next," a so-called "pal" claims to the publication. “She’s desperate to stay at the top of the A-list and more focused on her image than their marriage.” The magazine goes on to allege, “Now that awards season is over,” Urban hopes they both “can give their relationship some attention.” Adds the alleged tipster, “He’s told Nic she needs to rethink her priorities.”

Well, Gossip Cop wishes OK! would do the same, and stop printing fiction over fact. Urban happily accompanied Kidman to events during awards season, just like she happily attends country music awards shows with him, a point this tabloid tale conveniently fails to mention. And if the couple didn’t go to such outings together, the gossip magazines would claim they’re on the rocks. Celebs can’t win if they’re damned when they do and damned when they don’t.

The argument that Kidman’s career is preventing her from focusing on her marriage and upsetting her husband also rings false considering that, just as she travels for work, Urban tours all over the world. In fact, the singer was on the road from June through December last year. He obviously understands that professional obligations, both his and hers, are going to mean their relationship is on the backburner sometimes.

It’s also worth noting that this report of marital strife is coming from the same outlet ran a cover story in January falsely claiming Kidman was having a baby at 49. OK! even said that supposed turn of events “saved Nicole and Keith from the brink of divorce.” Yet, less than two months later, that baby isn’t mentioned anywhere in this new article.

That’s probably because the tabloid is known for making things up as it goes along, at the expense of both accuracy and consistency. But just like there wasn’t a pregnancy earlier this year, Gossip Cop is now told Urban did NOT give Kidman any kind of ultimatum, and remains supportive and proud of her career.