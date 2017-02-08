TMI? Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, revealed just what it's like to be in the sack with her man -- let's just say he's not much of a post-romance cuddler.

It sounds like Mark needs to enroll in charm school based off what she told the "Live With Kelly" audience on Wednesday, Feb. 8, while Mark grinned in the seat next to her.

"When there's special married couple time in our house—do you know what I'm talking about?" Kelly asked, adding, "Because there's kids watching so I'm just going to say let's call it special grownup time."

She continued, "He's immediately mean to me afterwards and I don't like that. I think it's bizarre. He becomes short with me, like irritated."

"Is that true?," Mark asked his wife, acting somewhere between embarrassment and agreement.

Kelly, though, got quite the zinger in after that!

She said, "I'm like, 'Oh, now you're irritated? You were so loving three minutes ago!'"

The couple laughed hysterically.

Mark and Kelly, who share three kids, met on the set of "All My Children" in 1995. They eloped a year later. Their marriage is a bit of an open book (as evidenced by Kelly's comments!) and they are quick to gush about each other in interviews.

"We really dig each other. I'm really crazy about her. I'm crazy about her," he said on "What Watch What Happens Live" last year with Andy Cohen.

Andy, a longtime friend of the couple, said, "You know what's great about you guys. You bang a lot."

A smiling Mark said, "We keep it going! I'm bananas over my wife."

In a separate chat with E!, Mark said, "You know, we've been working together since '94, so almost 21 years in close capacity, and I think at the end of the day we really, really get each other," he gushed.

"I'm extremely annoying and she's very patient, so I think that's also how something works, that's why it works," he said. "So if two people live together, one has to be patient and typically the other one is very annoying."