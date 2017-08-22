Kendall Jenner knows all about beauty products, techniques and tools (her sisters even shill a bunch of them), but there is one item that she hasn't touched in about seven years: tweezers.

In a chat with Vogue, the 21-year-old model said, "When I was, like, 14, I think at the moment having thin eyebrows was the cool thing, so I literally plucked them all off."

She said she wanted "a line of an eyebrow," but her beauty-conscious sisters were not pleased!

"My sisters yelled at me and threw out all the tweezers in the house," she said. "I've never touched them myself ever since."

To maintain her brows these days, she said, she usually plucks them (or rather has someone pluck them). Sometimes, she said, she also waxes the lower part of her brows.

While she certainly prefers to do her makeup in the comforts of a bathroom or studio, Kendall said she's been forced to do her makeup in a variety of places.

"I've done my makeup in cars, in port-a-potties," she said while giving Vogue a makeup tutorial. "I'm not kidding."

But, she's not a do-it-all when it comes to looking camera-ready. One thing she doesn't claim to have any talent at is hairstyling.

"I'm not a great hairstylist," she said. "I'm learning, though, I really am."