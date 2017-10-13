Kendall Jenner is getting in with Blake Griffin's friends.

Picture Perfect / Splash

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Kendall was spotted at her rumored beau's boys night at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills. She was the only girl at the table of five guys, sitting in the outdoor section of the steak and seafood restaurant, in photos on The Blast.

The 28-year-old Clippers player wore a gray, long-sleeve sweater paired with jeans. The "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" reality star wore a dark, loose fitting blouse with high waisted jeans.

Before the dinner, the model joined her sister Kourtney Kardashian and fellow model Karlie Kloss at What Goes Around Comes Around store anniversary party.

While Kendall, 21, and Blake have yet to confirm their relationship, they've been spending plenty of time together recently, including a visit to the Halloween attraction at Queen Mary's Dark Harbor in Long Beach on Oct. 8, also with a group of friends.

An onlooker told Us Weekly at the time that the two were close throughout the whole night, holding onto one another as they went through the mazes and watching a show in the Creepy Cabana.

Kendall is the third in her family to be linked to a NBA player. Her sister Kim Kardashian West had a short marriage to then-New Jersey Nets player Kris Humphries and Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child with Cleveland Cavalier's player Tristan Thompson.

Before Blake, Kendall was most recently linked to ASAP Rocky. Blake split from his wife and the mother of his two children, Ford and Finley, in July.