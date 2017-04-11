Kendra Wilkinson is dealing with some serious Instagram trolls.

While on vacation with her family in Hawaii, Kendra was slammed by some followers after sharing a since-deleted photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Alijah, on the beach sans bathing suit top.

Kendra posted an angry reaction selfie with the caption, "Wow by my last post I just exposed all you sick f----. Sexualizing a child is NOT ok. Even I you said, what are you thinking posting that? YOU are just as bad as a pedo. All you people living in your cages, sit the f--- down and re think life. Oh wait life is already over for you. So we should be living in a cage because of sick f---- who think of children that way??? So they run our lives now. Man, this world is more f----- up than I thought. I'll go ahead and go back to my vacation while we run around naked n free."

Many followers came to Kendra's defense, with one user saying, "PREACH KENDRA PREACH." Another wrote, "There are a lot of sick people in this world always love and protect your beautiful family keep it 100%"

Hawaiian vibes. A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

The Instagram fiasco didn't stop Kendra from posting more photos of her family living it up in Hawaii. Shortly after the selfie, she shared a shot alongside Alijah, her son, Hank Jr., 7, and BFF Jessica Hall and her daughter, Sophie. The caption simply read, "Hawaiin vibes."

Hopefully, Kendra can ignore the haters and enjoy the rest of her vacation before her next stint on TV starts up. Kendra's new show, "Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition," premieres on WE tv on April 28.