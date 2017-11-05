Kevin Spacey's brother said he's long known about the actor's sordid secrets and said he's been essentially waiting for the other shoe to drop for years.

WENN.com

Randy Fowler, Kevin's older brother, said the Oscar-winning actor's childhood was plagued with abuse, but he still calls Kevin a "monster."

"Kevin turned to acting as a little kid. He ditched the name Fowler and created the character of Kevin Spacey to mask a monster. It helped him hide from his demons," Randy told The Sun. "He struggled with his sexuality, always denying he was gay. On stage he pretended to be somebody else. It gave him power, transformed him."

Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Abuse, Randy says, was all too common in their home.

"We grew up with abuse and neglect in a house of horrors. Our violent dad whipped me with a riding crop... I've never had children in case that evil personality could be passed on," he said. "Now it sadly seems one of us may carry those twisted genes and that person might be Kevin. His fans love the sinister characters he plays, but he's not acting, that's really him. He hid behind his acting career to maintain a secret sordid life and in reality he was a monster.

"I've long suspected there was a dark side to him," Randy continued. "I just hope he gets the help he needs so nobody else is harmed by him."

Last week, Kevin's world was turned upside down after actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was at Kevin's house in 1986 when the Oscar winner placed him on a bed, climbed on top of him and made sexual advances toward him. Anthony was 14 years old at the time. Kevin was 26.

A few hours after the claim, Kevin responded by claiming he didn't remember it and called it "inappropriate drunken behavior." He said he had chosen to "now live as a gay man." Many were not pleased with Kevin's response or how he came out.

As fervor grew -- and more allegations about Kevin's behavior emerged -- Netflix announced it would end Kevin's hit show "House of Cards" once the current season is finished filming. It then changed its course and said production was suspended.

On Nov. 1, Kevin's publicist said the actor was seeking unspecified treatment (the publicist and Kevin's agent then parted ways with him). Then more people came forward. CNN reported on Nov. 3 that one former "House of Cards" production assistant accused Kevin of sexually assaulted him. Eight current or former employees of the show said Kevin made the environment "toxic" because of a pattern of sexual harassment.

Also on Nov. 3, came a report by The Sun said that Kevin was being investigated by UK police over an alleged sexual assault that was said to have occurred in 2008. On Nov. 5, the son of Richard Dreyfuss, Harry Dreyfuss, claimed Kevin groped him in 2008.

"He'd been trying to lie about who he was for years. In interviews he re-invented his entire childhood," Randy said. "He once claimed he'd broken an officer's leg at military school — but that was me. Another time he said he burnt down a building at the back of our house — but that was me too when I burned our chicken coop. He has taken pieces of my life and claimed them as his own, trying to portray a man who was a troubled child saved by the theatre."

Rex USA

Kevin's brother says that none of what's happening with Kevin is surprising to him, saying that he's following in the footsteps of their father, Geoff, who Randy won't refer to by name, only calling him "the creature."

"Our father was a Nazi-loving monster who raped and beat me from the age of 14. Back then I tried to hide what was happening to me from Kevin," Randy said. "I prayed that if I let The Creature hurt me, he'd stay away from Kevin. Now I think I was naive. I once tried to talk to Kevin about it. He said he had no idea dad was like that and wouldn't discuss it. When I heard about these allegations, I prayed history wasn't repeating itself."

Invision/AP

In an interview with Mail Online, Randy said he always felt that Kevin was a "time bomb."

"He sold out to fame and fortune, but the truth was always going to catch up with him," Randy said. "This is just the tip of the iceberg. He has used his fame, power and money to prey on those more vulnerable than him. This behavior has been going on for decades."