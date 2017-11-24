Reality star Khloe Kardashian might be expecting her first with Tristan Thompson, but that didn't slow her down from rocking Turkey Day right.

Thursday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star held a yummy-filled evening at Thompson's home in Cleveland for the second year in a row!

The 33 year old let fans in on her special preparations while documenting her hard work on Snapchat, complete with getting supplies, making some sweet goodies and styling out the table, which she admitted to always doing two days before the big event.

Thompson and his family were treated to a spectacular array of breads, pie, chicken, cheese and crackers, and fruit dishes to boot!

Happy thanksgiving y'all #thankful 🦃 A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Tristan showed his love and appreciation for Khloe on social media, posting a video of the incredible spread and then wishing her a "Happy Thanksgiving!"

Kardashian, who is reportedly expecting a boy with the Cleveland Cavalier, kept it comfy in a red, floral-print onesie.

With so much, it's no surprise the reality star is feeling super-grateful for all that she has, writing on her website/app, "Believe me, I know how truly blessed I am. I thank God every day for this life. It's important to remember your blessings all year long, but Thanksgiving is a good time to take a moment and be appreciative."

And last, but certainly not least, there is one man whom she's very grateful for that she didn't forget to mention. "I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life!" she said, adding, "He has been a huge positive influence on me and has given me a new level of happiness and love."

Lucky fans of the star also got a little peek into what was going to be on this holiday season's menu: turkey, of course, followed by stuffing, gravy, cornbread, sweet potato soufflé, wings, sweet creamed corn, greens, mac and cheese, and for dessert some apple pie, pumpkin pie, cinnamon buns, cookies and so much more.

Kardashian explained that when she hosts with her famous family, guests bring a few things, but this time she's doing it all pretty much herself.

"I usually host Thanksgiving every year, but my sisters and my mom would bring a few dishes to help me out in the kitchen," Khloe said. "But now being in Cleveland, I have to do everything on my own."

She added how excited it made her to see guests going back for more: "Last year was the first time I did it completely on my own and I was really proud of myself for accomplishing it all. I did it! And seeing everybody go back for seconds made me even happier! It lets you know they really like the food."