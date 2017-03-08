Khloe Kardashian was feeling a little down on March 8 after getting stuck in an elevator with her dog.

Naturally, she took to social media to detail the short incident.

"My dog just had foot surgery and shouldn't be walking down the stairs so we took the elevator and of course, with my luck, we got stuck in the elevator," she tweeted. "It ended up going back to the second floor. We got out somehow and I just decided to carry my dog down the stairs. Mind you she is older and has put on a few pounds LOL what a morning and a workout lol."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also Snapchatted about her elevator struggles.

Elevator ordeals run in the family, it seems!

In September, her younger sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were trapped in an elevator on their way to a Fashion Week party in New York.

"My worst nightmare just happened," Kylie said on Snapchat. "We are stuck in an elevator... Starting to get scary."

The reality TV stars were stuck in there for 20 minutes before firefighters were able to get them out.

Last year, Khloe revealed that she took in the family's 12-year-old dog, Gabbana, a Labrador, after her parents split.

"When my mom and Bruce separated, I was immediately like, 'Let me take Gabbana!'" she wrote on her website. "She was the family dog, and since Kendall and Kylie both moved out, I thought Gabbana was lonely. I wanted her to have a fun home again!!!"

Of the pooch's normal day, she said, "She'll spend all day playing Frisbee and swimming in the pool, and can even dive up to 15 feet!!! She is so well-trained and super smart, and she loooves Pup-Peroni, haha."