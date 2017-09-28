Hugh Hefner's death saddened the world, but it did bring two old friends briefly back together.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West remembered the 91-year-old Playboy founder, after learning he had passed away.

"Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She's [sic] texts me the perfect Hef emojis," Kim tweeted, referencing a series of emojis with girls in black bunny ears surrounding an older man emoji. Paris quickly replied, "Going to miss Hef!And yes so many fun times with you at the #PlayboyMansion. #LingerieParty."

Both the 36-year-old heiress and the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, also 36, had plenty to do with the iconic brand over the years. In 2007, the mom of two posed for the cover of the December issue, while Paris was a mainstay at Hef's many parties at the Playboy Mansion over the years.

They both also posted a tribute to Hef on Twitter, with Paris tweeting, "So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend." And Kim wrote, "RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo."

On Wednesday night, Hef's rep shared a statement about the thrice-married nonagenarian, announcing, "Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones."