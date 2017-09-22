Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West took their children, North and Saint, ice skating on Thursday, Sept. 21, and they were both absolutely adorable.

BACKGRID

During the large family outing — Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian came along as well — Saint debuted a new look. The youngest Kardashian rocked cornrows along with a Harley Davidson t-shirt and matching sweatpants as he walked with his mom from the rink to the car. Like his dad, Kanye West, the one-year-old also sported a pair of fresh sneakers.

Meanwhile, North, who was skating with her cousins Penelope and Reign, wore a pink, flowery slip dress and her hair in French braids.

North had her usual annoyance with the paparazzi who follow her and her famous family everywhere they go, as she adorably told them "no pictures," while her reality star mom loaded her into the car.

BACKGRID

In a video captured by TMZ, North is heard repeatedly saying "no pictures," and Kim takes this opportunity to teach her four-year-old daughter a new lesson.

"You know a new one you could say? That daddy always says? 'No questions!'" Kim tells her daughter, who immediately repeats it. "You could stick with no questions," continues Kim.

Kim then walks to the other side of the car, and as she walks, is naturally bombarded with questions. As she opens the door, North immediately tells the videographer, "no questions! No pictures!"

Recently the 36-year-old opened up about her daughter's other strong opinions when she filled in for Kelly Ripa on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

"She does not like her brother. It's so hard for me, and I thought it was like, 'Okay, a couple months, like, you know, she's just warming up to it,'" Kim said, explaining that it seems to be more than a phase. "She's like, 'We're having a tea party, Mom. No boys allowed. Dad can't come, too then,' and, like, 'No boys!' And she'll just slam the door on her brother's face, and he'll just start crying."