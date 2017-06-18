The doggone Kardashian's are at it again!

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian took to social media this weekend to show off the newest members of their brood: adorable puppies for their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick.

Kim initially posted a video on Snapchat on June 16 in which she held the too-cute-for-words dog and asked her followers, "You guys, how cute is Northie's little puppy? What should we name you?"

She continued to share videos of the little rabble-rouser getting used to Kim's house.

"You guys, this dog is so tiny," she said in another video.

On June 17, she posted another image of two dogs, both equally as cute.

"Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours?," she wondered.

Around the same time, Kourtney shared an image of her daughter's newest dog with a paper crown.

"Her name is honey," Kourt captioned the image.

Kim posted another image of the twin pooches on Instagram on June 18, too.

"Happy Sunday," she wrote.

Kim has said in the past that animals were a way of life for the Kardashian clan grown up.

"My fam has had SO many pets over the years, from dogs to rabbits and even a peacock named Peter Pan, LOL," she wrote on her blog last year. "The funniest thing is, I'm not the biggest animal person; sure, I love cute fluffy kittens but I don't die to constantly have a pet."