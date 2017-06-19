Kim Kardashian West is about to get a lot richer in a hurry.

Last week, the reality TV star announced that she was launching her own cosmetics company, KKW Beauty, with the focus being on contouring. The first product -- a cream contouring and highlighting kit available in four shades -- is set to hit the market on June 21, but don't expect it to be available long.

Women's Wear Daily is predicting that Kim will sell out of the 300,000 contouring kits in less than five minutes. With each kit going for $48, Kim and her manufacturer, Seed Beauty, would make an estimated $14.4 million in sales.

Kim and her team used the product launch of a one-time Kylie Jenner/Kim Kardashian joint venture to gauge what Kim's products will do. When that product launched, a crème lipstick set, 300,000 lip kits were sold out in minutes and $13.5 million was generated. Those kits went for $45 each.

"We have a good model, and even from our lip kit, we have a really good general idea of what our customer is going to be like. We are definitely prepared for the demand," Kim told Women's Wear Daily.

While she's certainly stepping into Kylie's domain in the makeup world, Kim doesn't see it as competition.

"I am older than Kylie," she said. "We definitely have a different audience. We do have a lot of similar things — but we aren't doing the same products so we won't run into that overlap. We're really cautious of that. We work together to make sure that we don't overlap like that."

Where as Kylie's uber-successful makeup line focuses on lip kits, Kim said her line will focus a little more on skin care.

"A lot of my stuff is going to be for skin," she said. "[I'm] trying to mirror skin care with makeup."