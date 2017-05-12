Unlike her famous family, 3-year-old North West has met a camera lens she didn't like.

While leaving the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles on May 11 with her mom, Kim Kardashian's West, photographers swarmed the mother-daughter duo. North, though, wasn't having it.

BACKGRID

The little tot, ice cream cone in hand, kept shouting "no pictures" to paparazzi as she and her mom walked to an awaiting SUV.

BACKGRID

As they got closer to the car, Kim opened up the car door and let her daughter. "No more pictures, OK," she said to her eldest daughter while letting out a small laugh.

North doesn't quite understand yet that getting your picture taken by omnipresent shutterbugs is basically that family business -- Kim even released a book of selfies in 2015!

BACKGRID

North's new photographer ground rules come a few days after Kim posted several images of her daughter to social media, one of which was a paparazzi photo.

On May 10, the reality TV star shared an image of her and daughter walking on the street.

"Besties," she captioned the cute snap.

A few days earlier she shared a funny snap of North in full relaxation mode in her room after being put in "time out."

In the snap, a comfortable North can be seen laying on pillow with a towel over her eyes.

Kim wrote. "That time North gets a time out &is a little too quiet... I go in her room 2check on her &she made her own spa &tells me she's chilling out 😂."

North marches to the beat of her own drum.