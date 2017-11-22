Kim Zolciak-Biermann fell victim to a pregnancy prank at the hands on her daughter.

On Nov. 22, Brielle tweeted that her mom was pregnant.

"OMG!!! i'm so excited my mom is PREGNANT with baby number 7!!!!" she wrote. She shared a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram, adding, "OMG!!!! i can't wait to meet the little nugget inside. it's been so hard keeping this a secret!!! wooo!! #lucky7."

She told a Twitter follower that her mom was "due in the spring sometime!"

Well, it turns out that Kim is not pregnant and this was a simple case of revenge.

"Brielle's lying!" Kim said on Snapchat. "She's lying." Brielle has since taken down the tweets and the Instagram post.

TMZ reported on Nov. 22 that Brielle "was getting back at her mom for accidentally Snapchatting a vid of Brielle flashing her boob earlier in the week."

Kim reportedly had no idea that her 20-year-old daughter tweeted out the fake news until friends started texting her to congratulate her on baby No. 7.

The prank was easy to believe, as Kim has previously said she would love to have more kids, preferably a boy.

"I have baby fever so bad," she told Andy Cohen in October. "Never say never!"

She added, "I would love to have a another little boy. I am obsessed with my boys... I fantasize about it but I'm happy with what we have."