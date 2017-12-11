Kyle Richards' childhood home was burned to the ground in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The popular "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tweeted the news on Dec. 11.

"I'm so sad to hear that my childhood home that I grew up in and my parents built, burned down," she told her 1.22 million followers. "I lived there from 2 or 3 years old until I was 18. So many memories #belairfire #skirballfire."

The wildfires have ravaged several parts of Los Angeles, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes, including Rob Lowe.

On Dec. 10, the actor posted a video to Instagram while wearing a mask.

"We're evacuating my house in Santa Barbara. It's really smoky," he said, thanking fans for their well wishes. "Good luck to the firefighters. We need you."

Rob Lowe / Instagram

He also tweeted, "Praying for my town. Fires closing in. Firefighters making brave stands. Could go either way. Packing to evacuate now."

Ellen DeGeneres also evacuated her home over the weekend. "Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets," she tweeted. "I'm praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters."

She then added, "Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I'm proud to be a part of this community. I'm sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all."

Others who reportedly live near Ellen include Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Jane Seymor and Patrick Stewart.